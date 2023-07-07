Former Niagara Falls attorney sentenced for rape and sexual abuse

Nicholas D. D’Angelo, 30, was sentenced in State Supreme Court to six months in jail, followed by 10 years of probation.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls attorney was sentenced to jail Thursday for sex abuse.

He will be required to register as a sex offender when he is released from jail.

Investigators say D'Angelo met the first victim in the fall of 2016 through an online dating site, and picked her up from her home for a date. He drove the woman to an unknown, isolated location. He then forcibly engaged in sexual conduct with the victim locked in his car.

On October 26, 2018, D'Angelo forced sexual contact on a second victim at his law office in the City of Lockport.

Then between August 2019 and October 2019, D'Angelo engaged in sexual conduct and sexual intercourse with a third victim on his boat at a marina in Niagara County, as well as in his vehicle in NIagara Falls. The victim was less than 17 years old.

In April, D'Angelo plead guilty to four counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, two counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the Third Degree, and two counts of Rape in the Third Degree.