Former NFTA driver sentence for committing workers' compensation fraud

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 53-year-old Antoinette Laney of Kenmore will serve five years probation for committing workers' compensation fraud.

According to the DA, Laney claimed she was unable to work at the NFTA from September 2018 and February 2020 because of knee and back problems. During that time, she collected more than $30,000 in workers' compensation.

But investigators say Laney was also working during that time through Instacart and Ebay.

Laney pleaded guilty to grand larceny on Sept. 26, 2022.

“I want the residents of Erie County to know that lying to collect workers’ compensation or other labor-related benefits is a crime and you will be required to pay back any illegally obtained funds. Thank you to the Inspector General’s Office for their work in this investigation," Erie County DA John Flynn said.