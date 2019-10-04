BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Kenmore Police Chief Peter Breitnauer was sentenced to one-year of probation and fined $1,000 in a misdemeanor federal conviction.

Last October, Breitnauer was accused of taking pills from the NYS Medication Drop Box at the Kenmore Police Station for personal use. He was charged in a criminal complaint with possession of hydrocodone.

Breitnauer pleaded guilty to the drug charge in January.

