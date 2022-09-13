Former judge sentenced to prison on bribery charge

Judge John Michalek was sentenced to 16 months in prison for filing a false instrument and a bribery charge.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former State Supreme Court Judge John Michalek left the courtroom in handcuffs on Tuesday.

Michalek was sentenced to 16 months in prison for filing a false instrument and a bribery charge.

Michalek admitted in court back in 2016 that he solicited jobs from political operative Steve Pigeon for two of his relatives, and that he (Michalek) appointed an attorney to a case based on Pigeon's recommendation.

Emails obtained by investigators also indicated the judge wanted Pigeon to put in a good word with Governor Andrew Cuomo about a nomination to be an Appellate Court judge.

Pigeon pleaded guilty to the charge in 2018. His state prison sentence will run concurrently with the federal sentence he received a day prior.