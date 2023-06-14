Former high school teacher sentenced for endangering the welfare of a child

Steven Frost, 34, sent sexually inappropriate messages to a student while a teacher at West Seneca West High School.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former West Seneca West High School teacher has been sentenced for endangering the welfare of a child.

Steven Frost, 34, sent sexually inappropriate messages to a student using the school district's email. Prosecutors say Frost did this to harm the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child.

Frost was fired from his position as a teacher and a coach.

He pleaded guilty to one count of endangering the welfare of a child in April. he was sentenced to three years of probation and as a condition of his plea he has surrendered his New York State Teacher Certification.