Former high school teacher sentenced for endangering the welfare of a child

Steven Frost, 34, sent sexually inappropriate messages to a student while a teacher at West Seneca West High School.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former West Seneca West High School teacher has been sentenced for endangering the welfare of a child. 

Steven Frost, 34, sent sexually inappropriate messages to a student using the school district's email. Prosecutors say Frost did this to harm the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child. 

Frost was fired from his position as a teacher and a coach. 

He pleaded guilty to one count of endangering the welfare of a child in April. he was sentenced to three years of probation and as a condition of his plea he has surrendered his New York State Teacher Certification. 

A final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. That order will be in effect for the next five years.

