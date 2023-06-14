Former high school teacher sentenced for endangering the welfare of a child

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former West Seneca West High School teacher has been sentenced for endangering the welfare of a child.
Steven Frost, 34, sent sexually inappropriate messages to a student using the school district's email. Prosecutors say Frost did this to harm the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child.
Frost was fired from his position as a teacher and a coach.
He pleaded guilty to one count of endangering the welfare of a child in April. he was sentenced to three years of probation and as a condition of his plea he has surrendered his New York State Teacher Certification.
A final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. That order will be in effect for the next five years.