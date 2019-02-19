BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Grand Island woman has pleaded guilty to grand larceny for stealing money from a senior center on Grand Island.

Barbara Gannon, 71, admitted she stole $110,671 from the Golen Age Center between July 2011 and December 5, 2017, while she was the recreating supervisor.

Investigators say the supervising accountant for the town inquired about missing funds after invoices for Meals on Wheels and other expenses were not being paid. Gannon was not employed at the center at the time of the investigation.

Gannon admitted to using the money for gambling and personal expenses.



"What is really disturbing is the fact that it took Grand Island six years to uncover this. I don't know why there was no accounting done to monitor the Recreation Department. I don't know why there wasn't regular audits that were done that may have found this earlier. Those are questions that Grand Island officials need to answer," said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

As part of her plea, Gannon must pay back the full amount to the Town of Grand Island. She has already paid back $5,891.

Gannon could face up to 15 years in prison when she is sentenced in May.