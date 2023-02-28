Former Girl Scout leader from North Tonawanda sentenced to 15 years for sexually abusing 2 children

On Monday, 34-year-old Marty Walton was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 20 years post-release supervision.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Girl Scout leader from North Tonawanda has been sentenced to time in prison for sexually abusing to children.

Marty Walton, 34, was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 20 years post-release supervision in State Supreme Court on Monday. Walton is also required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

Walton pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree (class “B” violent felony) and two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree (class “D” violent felonies) on Aug. 24, 2022.

Between March and May of 2020, Walton engaged in sexual conduct with two children in Amherst. Both of the victims were known to Walton, who was a former scout leader for the Girl Scouts of Western New York.