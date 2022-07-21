Former Erie County jail deputy sentenced for possession of cocaine found during off-duty traffic stop

John Gugino, 45, of Hamburg was sentenced to one-year conditional discharge, 50 hours of community service, and ordered to pay a $205 fine.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Erie County Sheriff's Office jail deputy was sentenced to one-year conditional discharge, 50 hours of community service and a $205 fine for possession of cocaine found during an off-duty traffic stop.

John Gugino, 45, of Hamburg was the subject of a search warrant when he was stopped in October of 2020 while driving on Milestrip Road in the Town of Hamburg. During the search, a small amount of cocaine was found in his vehicle.

Gugino pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a class “A” misdemeanor, in May of 2022. He was originally charged with a felony for possession of cocaine, but it was later determined the weight of the cocaine was a misdemeanor level.