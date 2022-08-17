Former Erie County Sheriff jail deputy arraigned after concert-related charges

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Gugino violated fan conduct policy during a Garth Brooks concert on July 23 at Highmark Stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Erie County Sheriff's Jail Deputy John Gugino has been arraigned on trespassing and harassment charges.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Gugino violated fan conduct policy during a Garth Brooks concert on July 23 at Highmark Stadium.

Gugino was asked to leave but refused.

While deputies escorted him out of the stadium, Gugino allegedly scratched one deputy on the forearm and made threats against another.

The District Attorney's Office opened an investigation into the deputies actions and say they found no evidence of any misconduct.