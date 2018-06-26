BUFFALO, NY--- A former Erie County Sheriff's deputy has been fired for allegedly stealing another deputy's magazine pouch.

Officials says Jeremiah Nolan, Jr., 50 of Cheektowaga, is also charged with petit larceny.

Officials say a New York State Corrections officer discovered the magazine pouch for his duty belt was missing from the security room at the Erie County Medical Center last month.

Investigators say they reviewed security footage from the hospital and saw Nolan remove the duty belt from a drawer, take the magazine pouch and then return the belt to the drawer. The magazine pouch was located a few days later and returned to the corrections officer.

“I cannot understand how a sworn officer could take another officer’s lifeline – the magazines for his duty gun. It was evident that his misconduct warranted his termination,” said Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard in a released statement.

Nolan was issued an appearance ticket.



