BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Erie County restaurant inspector will not spend time behind bars for faking restaurant inspections last year.

Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case instead put Timothy Bean,49 on probation for three years and ordered him to do 200 hours of community service.

Bean admitted to 14 misdemeanor charges back in June for saying he performed inspections that he never actually did.

