Court agreement reached in case against former Erie Co. legislator Betty Jean Grant

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former lawmaker has consented to an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal following an Election Day incident at a Buffalo polling place.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says former Erie County legislator Betty Jean Grant, 74, was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning for a non-jury trial for one count of harassment in the second degree. The charge came after the former lawmaker allegedly harassed a voter and posted the video to social media.

Grant was originally charged with a misdemeanor in relation to elections under New York State Election Law and one count of harassment. However, Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio granted a motion by Grant's defense counsel dismissing one count of misdemeanor in relation to elections under New York State Election Law.