Court agreement reached in case against former Erie Co. legislator Betty Jean Grant

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former lawmaker has consented to an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal following an Election Day incident at a Buffalo polling place.
The Erie County District Attorney's Office says former Erie County legislator Betty Jean Grant, 74, was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning for a non-jury trial for one count of harassment in the second degree. The charge came after the former lawmaker allegedly harassed a voter and posted the video to social media.
Grant was originally charged with a misdemeanor in relation to elections under New York State Election Law and one count of harassment. However, Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio granted a motion by Grant's defense counsel dismissing one count of misdemeanor in relation to elections under New York State Election Law.
With Grant's consent, the Erie County District Attorney's Office offered a six month adjournment in contemplation of dismissal under a few conditions. The District Attorney's Office says Grant must write an apology to the victim and must also continue her involvement in community service. If these conditions are met, the District Attorney's Office says the violation will eventually be dismissed.