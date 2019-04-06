BUFFALO, New York — A former employee of the Erie County Health Department admitted in court Tuesday to faking restaurant inspection reports on numerous occasions.

Timothy Bean pleaded guilty to 14 misdemeanor counts before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. Bean faces up to two years in prison when sentenced in August.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says he is not sure yet what sentence he will recommend to the court; but added he will take into account that Bean was dealing with some family issues at the time of his offenses.