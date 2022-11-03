Former DPW employees accused of using inspection stickers on personal vehicles

Christopher N. Bugenhagen, 48, of Williamsville, Andrew C. Kasprzyk, 33, of Holland, and Carmen V. Turchiarelli, 39, of Pembroke were arraigned in court.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three former Erie County Public Works employees are accused of using New York State inspection stickers meant for county vehicles on their own personal vehicles.

Christopher N. Bugenhagen, 48, of Williamsville, Andrew C. Kasprzyk, 33, of Holland, and Carmen V. Turchiarelli, 39, of Pembroke were arraigned in Lancaster Town Court on one count of official misconduct.

Investigators say that between February 10, 2021 and September 23, 2021, the three men, who work as mechanics for the Erie County DPW, allegedly used the inspection stickers meant for county vehicles, on their own personal vehicles and also allegedly provided other people with inspection stickers for their personal vehicles.

They say the incidents took place at the county building located on Cemetery Road in Lancaster. An audit by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles found 26 inspection stickers were improperly used.

All three employees were fired from their jobs. They are expected to return to court May 26. They were released on their own recognizance. If they're convicted, they could face up to one year in jail.