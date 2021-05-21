Former doctor gets 5 five years in prison for stealing, writing fake prescriptions

James Keefe, 40, had worked at Erie County Medical Center and South Buffalo Mercy Hospital. He will also have six months of house arrest upon his release.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former doctor who worked at Erie County Medical Center and South Buffalo Mercy Hospital is going to spend five years in prison for stealing painkillers and giving fraudulent prescriptions to friends, co-workers and drug dealers.

The U.S. Attorney's Office of Western New York says 40-year-old James Keefe gave out 180 of those scripts between 2014 and 2018 for more than 10,000 pills.

The sentence he received Friday includes five years of probation and six months of house arrest after he gets out.

"This case highlights the powerful grip of addiction,” U.S. Attorney James Kennedy said in a statement.