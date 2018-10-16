BUFFALO, NY-- A former Erie County Sheriff's deputy will spend the next five years in prison for assaulting his then-girlfriend.

Dennis McAndrew, 40, pleaded guilty to assaulting the victim over the course of two days last December, and then making her sleep on a cold porch while suffering from severe injuries.

Judge Sheila DiTullio called it one of the worst assault cases she's ever seen.

"You almost killed your girlfriend, you understand that," Judget DiTullio said to McAndrew in court. "You're really lucky you aren't standing here on a murder charge, versus an assault second."

McAndrew will also serve three years of post-release supervision and signed an order of protection from his ex-girlfriend.

© 2018 WGRZ