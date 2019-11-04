A now former NYS corrections officer admitted he stole over $4,000 in workers' compensation benefits to which he was not entitled.

Brendon Clontz, 31, of Buffalo appeared in Wyoming County Court Thursday and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor larceny charge. As of condition of his plea, he resigned his position and agreed to pay $4,268.69 in restitution.

An investigation by the NYS Workers' Compensation Fraud Inspector General revealed Clontz was getting benefits starting in January 2018 for a December, 2017 injury while working at the Wyoming County Correctional Facility. Clontz admitted to altering documents purportedly signed by his treating medical providers authorizing his absences from work.

He'll be back in court later this month for sentencing.