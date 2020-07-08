Former Congressman Chris Collins will report to prison October 13

The judge also ordered that Collins submit additional information to the courts as to why he cannot report until then.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Congressman Chris Collins was granted his motion and will not report to prison just yet.

A judge granted his request and has now ordered Collins to report to prison in Florida on October 13.

Collins' lawyers originally cited concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legal team for Collins, Baker Hostetler, said in paperwork filed in April that "Mr. Collins is older than 65 and has additional risk factors, which place him at a high risk of contracting and suffering severe illness from COVID-19 if exposed to the virus."

The document went on to say that "it would be particularly dangerous for an elderly person with underlying health conditions" such as Collins to report to prison now, during a nationwide pandemic.

Collins was accused of illegally leaking confidential information about a biopharmaceutical company to his son, Cameron, and Stephen Zarsky, the father of his son's fiancée.

Collins was sentenced to 26 months in prison on January 17.

He was originally supposed to report on March 17, but it was pushed back to April 21 before other delays followed.