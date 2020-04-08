Former Congressman Chris Collins’ lawyers ask for sentence date to be postponed again

In January 2020, Collins was sentenced to 26 months in prison for insider trading.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side has learned that lawyers for former Congressman Chris Collins have asked for his sentence to be postponed, again.

In March, the legal team for Collins asked for a five-week delay in starting his prison sentence, which was approved. His report date was then pushed to April 21 instead of March 17.

Then in May, Collins cited concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in seeking to have his surrender date pushed back and was granted. He was then due to report on June 23 and is now set to surrender on August 18.

Collins’ lawyers are asking for his report date for his sentence to be postponed until October 13, again due to on-going concerns with COVID-19.