BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former cook at Cole's restaurant in the Elmwood Village admitted to stabbing the owner back in December.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says John R. Luper, III, 30, was working in the kitchen of Cole's when he got into a verbal argument with the owner, Mike Shatzel, and stabbed him in the torso.

Shatzel was taken to ECMC to be treated for the stab wound, and has since recovered from the injury.

Luper pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of assault in the third degree, which is a class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced to conditional discharge. He was also ordered to stay away from Shatzel and his restaurants.

