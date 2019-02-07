BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former teacher in the Clymer School District has plead guilty to possessing child pornography.

Investigators say they received information that a user, identified as 'EJD', was active on a Thai-based child pornography open website. The email address used by 'EJD' was traced back to Scott Aikens.

Investigators say a search warrant was executed at Aikens home on Route 474 in Clymer.

Agents found multiple electronic devices, including a laptop and two desktop computers. Agents say they observed Aikens on his computer at the time they served the warrant and discovered more than 600 videos and images on his electronic devices of prepubescent males.

At the time of his arrest, Aikens was a 7-12 grade teacher at Clymer Central School District.

He will be sentenced in October. He could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.