Former City of Buffalo program coordinator sentenced on sex abuse charge

Antwan Diggs pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse earlier this year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former City of Buffalo employee will spend the next two years in prison for sexual abuse.

Antwan Diggs, 51, of Buffalo was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison, followed by 10 years post-release supervision for subjecting a victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion last year.

Diggs, a former pastor, had been the coordinator for the city's community crime prevention initiative for the last 18 years. Diggs also worked as a pastor at the Hananiah Lutheran Church on Genesee Street in Buffalo.

He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown spoke with 2 On Your Side after Diggs was arrested last October.