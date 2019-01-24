CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — You might say he's returning to the scene of the crime.

Earlier this week, former Chautauqua County Sheriff Joseph Gerace was named Director of Campus Security and Safety at the Chautauqua Institution. The long-time lawman began his career in security and law enforcement as an employee of the Institution in the late 1970s.

In his new role, he'll be responsible for putting into practice the Institution's recently established Secuity Master Plan. In addition, he will take command of the Institution's police department when its long-time chief, Alan Akin retires in the fall.

Gerace led the sheriff's department from 1995 through the end of 2018 when he lost his post during the November election to James Quattrone.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to serve such a prestigious organization," Gerace said. "I have always loved Chautauqua Institution since beginning my law enforcement career here. I look forward to working with the wonderful employees, residents and guests on this historic campus."