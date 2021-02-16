Former caseworker for Erie County Social Services Adult Protection pleads guilty to embezzling money from clients

Tamara Ebo, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny, one count of scheme to defraud and one count of official misconduct.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $42,000 from clients while she was employed as a caseworker for the Erie County Department of Social Services Adult Protection.

Tamara Ebo, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the third degree, one count of scheme to defraud in the first degree and one count of official misconduct.

Investigators say Ebo, while employed as a caseworker, embezzled $42,574.16 from 14 clients between September 1, 2016 and June 30, 2019. They say she manipulated invoices, falsified vendor transactions and directed payments to herself.

Officials say they received a call from an employee from a nonprofit agency who reported several questionable transactions on an account to an individual who was being assisted by Ebo. She was terminated from her job shortly after.