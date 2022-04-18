Former caregiver sentenced to 4 years probation for endangering the welfare of a victim with autism

Derrick C. Warburton, II was sentenced Thursday afternoon to four years probation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 37-year-old Cheektowaga man was sentenced last week for endangering the welfare of a juvenile with autism at a residential facility in Lackawanna back in 2019.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Derrick C. Warburton, II was working as a behavior support technician at a residential facility when the incident occured on April 23, 2019.

Warburton was trying to dress and calm the victim, who was said to be in an aggressive state, then proceeded to intentionally hit and kick the victim. The District Attorney's Office says another caregiver witnessed the incident.

Following a one-day bench trial on Jan. 7, 2022, Warburton was found guilty of one count of endangering the welfare of an incompetent/physically disabled person in the first degree (a class E felony). Warburton was sentenced Thursday afternoon to four years probation.