Former bus driver arraigned on charges for allegedly threating child on school bus

Michael Askew, 68, was arraigned on three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in Erie County Count on Tuesday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man has been arraigned for allegedly threatening to shoot a child on a school bus.

Michael Askew, 68, was arraigned on three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in Erie County Count on Tuesday morning.

Askew was caught on cellphone video making threats to a student on a school bus on April 20 in the 300 block of Roehrer Avenue in Buffalo.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

Askew was released on his own recognizance as the charges do not qualify for bail.

Buffalo Police detectives obtained an Extreme Risk Order of Protection, also known as a Red Flag, from a judge.

Detectives from the department's Threat Management Unit and Buffalo Police SWAT searched a home on Woodbridge Avenue in Cheektowaga. They say they found three legally owned handguns. Those guns were seized under the Extreme Risk Protection Order. They also say they found one illegal, non-SAFE Act-compliant Smith & Wesson Model M&P 15 rifle.

Askew was arraigned in Erie County Court last week on one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

Askew's next court day is scheduled for June 1 for a pre-trial conference. He is currently released on bail.

If convicted on the gun charges, Askew could face up to 15 years in prison.