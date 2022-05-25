Former Buffalo Police officer pleads guilty to charges in domestic violence case

Keenan Redmon of Buffalo resigned from the Buffalo Police force on Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, a former Buffalo Police officer pleaded guilty to charges in two seperate off-duty domestic violence incidents.

Keenan Redmon, 36, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the third degree, one count of menacing in the second degree and one count of criminal trespass in the second degree (class “A” misdemeanors).

Prosecutors say Redmon forcibly grabbed the neck of a woman at a Hertel Avenue restaurant back in July.

Then in August, Redmond forced a woman inside the bathroom of her home, threatened her and a pulled out what appeared to be a pistol. This incident occurred while Redmon was unlawfully inside the victim's Buffalo home.

Redmond resigned for the Buffalo Police Department Tuesday morning.

Redmond's sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 15 and he faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail. According to the Erie COunty District Attorney's Office, Redmond was released on his own recognizance as his charges are non-qualifying for bail.