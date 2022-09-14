Buffalo Police Dept. employee sentenced for fraudulently collecting overtime

Monica Lalley, 54, of Buffalo, who pled guilty in June to Official Misconduct, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Former Buffalo Police Department employee was sentenced to fraudulently collecting overtime pay on Wednesday morning.

Monica Lalley, 54, of Buffalo, who pled guilty in June to Official Misconduct, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge. She was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and ordered to make restitution to the City of Buffalo, which she did at sentencing.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Lally, who was employed as a department's report technician, fraudulently collected more than $1,000 in overtime pay by falsifying her payroll entries between March 23-April 30, 2020.