Former Buffalo firefighter sentenced for fatally shooting man during a dispute

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Buffalo firefighter has been sentenced for fatally shooting a 40-year-old man during a dispute last summer.
According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Blake M. Banks, 25, was off-duty when he shot Jason Johnson on July 20, 2021 during a dispute in the City of Buffalo. The incident happened on Broadway near Bennett Street.
Banks was sentenced Thursday morning to 23 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.
The District Attorney's Office says Johnson tried to drive away after he was shot, but crashed his vehicle. Johnson was taken to ECMC where he later died.
Banks pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree, a class B violent felony.