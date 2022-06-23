Former Buffalo firefighter sentenced for fatally shooting man during a dispute

Blake Banks, 25, was given 23 years in prison followed by 5 years post-release supervision.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Buffalo firefighter has been sentenced for fatally shooting a 40-year-old man during a dispute last summer.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Blake M. Banks, 25, was off-duty when he shot Jason Johnson on July 20, 2021 during a dispute in the City of Buffalo. The incident happened on Broadway near Bennett Street.

Banks was sentenced Thursday morning to 23 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

The District Attorney's Office says Johnson tried to drive away after he was shot, but crashed his vehicle. Johnson was taken to ECMC where he later died.