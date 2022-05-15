Former Buffalo Fire Commissioner's mother killed in Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The mother of Former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield was one of the victim's in Saturday's mass shooting.
Whitfield spoke to 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing Saturday evening and confirmed his mother, Ruth Whitfield, 86, was one of the victims in the shooting.
Ruth Whitfield was on her way home from visiting her husband in a nursing home and stopped at the store to get something to eat.
Garnell Whitfield told the Buffalo News, “My mom was the consummate mom. My mother was a mother to the motherless. She was a blessing to all of us. She loved God and taught us to do the same thing,” he said.