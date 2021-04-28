Former bookkeeper sentenced for embezzling from his employer

Thomas Kiely, 63, was sentenced Wednesday morning to an indeterminate sentence of two to four years in prison for stealing from his employer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former bookkeeper was sentenced Wednesday morning to an indeterminate sentence of two to four years in prison for stealing from his employer.

Thomas Kiely, 63, admitted to embezzling $578,354.34 from Kinequip, Inc. in Amherst by sending checks on behalf of the business to a phantom company. According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Kiely was the sole owner of the phantom company.

The District Attorney's Office also notes that Kiely admitted to falsifying his tax returns.

Kiely pleaded guilty back in September of 2020 to one count of grand larceny in the third degree, a class D felony, and one count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, a class E felony.