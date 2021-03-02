Former Bemus Point clerk accused of alleged theft of more than $60,000 in village funds

Jennifer Jaeger, 38, is charged with grand larceny, forgery, falsifying business records, and official misconduct.

BEMUS POINT, N.Y. — The former clerk for Bemus Point is facing charges for allegedly using over $60,000 in village funds for her own personal use.

NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt and Chautauqua County Sheriff James B. Quattrone Wednesday announced the arrest of 38-year-old Jennifer Jaeger. Jaeger served as village clerk from 2015 until November, 2020.

Jaeger is accused of writing village checks to herself using forged signatures of officials and having village officials sign blank checks which she then cashed. She allegedly used that money to to pay for herself and her family’s personal cell phones and car payments, and to purchase Christmas gifts. The release regarding her arrest also says she allegedly used a village credit card to pay for gas for her personal vehicle.

“Jaeger allegedly treated the village funds as her personal bank account, writing checks to herself for personal expenses,” DiNapoli said. “Thanks to our partnership with Chautauqua County District Attorney Schmidt and Sheriff Quattrone, her actions have been exposed and she is now being held accountable for her violation of the public trust.”

Jaeger was charged with grand larceny in the second degree, forgery in the second degree, falsifying business records in the first degree, and official misconduct. She will be arraigned in Chautauqua County Court in front of Judge David W. Foley.