Former basketball recruit at Canisius pleads guilty to attempted possession of illegal guns

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, a former Canisius College basketball recruit pleaded guilty to charges for attempted possession of illegal guns.

Sarion McGee, 23, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to two counts of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree, a class "D" felony.

In June of 2022, Canisius College Public Safety officers were conducting a check of parking tags on vehicles near the Koessler Athletic Center on Main Street when they spotted a magazine from a handgun on the front passenger seat of McGee's car.

McGee was found to be in possession of two loaded, illegal handguns, which were found inside a fanny pack he had with him.

McGee had been recruited to play basketball at Canisius College.