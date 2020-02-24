BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former bank employee in Hamburg could spend nearly five decades in prison after pleading guilty to stealing from elderly customers.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Breanna Rohauer, 35, admitted to making unauthorized withdrawals from customers totaling nearly $125,000 from 2017 to 2019.

Rohauer faces a maximum of 46 years in prison when she's sentenced in May.

