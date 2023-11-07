Former African Heritage Food Co-Op CEO faces felony charges

Alexander Wright of Buffalo, 44, was allegedly found driving drunk with cocaine and an illegal weapon.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The former CEO of the African Heritage Food Co-Op could spend up to 15 years behind bars.

Alexander J. Wright of Buffalo, 44, was allegedly found driving drunk with cocaine and an illegal weapon. It was announced on Tuesday that Wright was severing all ties with the organization, effective immediately, due to personal circumstances.

Wright was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on one felony count of criminal possession of a weapon, one felony count of criminal possession of a controlled substance, one count of Operating a Motor Vehicles While Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance, and four vehicle and traffic law violations.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Wright was allegedly stopped at 1:36 a.m. Saturday near Sherman Street when Buffalo Police officers saw him put a handgun in his center console.

"A loaded, illegal handgun and a bag containing a quantity of suspected cocaine was recovered from the center console and submitted into evidence. Police also allegedly found a cell phone with suspected cocaine residue on the surface and an open bottle of whiskey inside of the vehicle," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn told 2 On Your Side Wednesday.

Wright is scheduled to return to court on Thursday for a felony hearing. He was held without bail.