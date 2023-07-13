Former African Heritage Food Co-op CEO appears in federal court

Wright was approved to have his felony hearing waived. The case will be moved to the county or Supreme Court.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After abruptly separating from the African Heritage Food Co-op, it's confirmed that 44-year-old Alexander Wright was allegedly found driving intoxicated, and in possession of cocaine and an illegal weapon.

Wright is the former CEO of the Co-op. He was arrested on June 8. Wright appeared in Buffalo City Court for a felony hearing.

"I'm fully familiar with the good work that he's been in the community and attempting to improve conditions here in the City of Buffalo, and my hope is we get this behind us relatively quickly so he can resume those," says James McLeod, Wright's attorney.

McLeod believes there isn't enough probable cause for a hearing, so he asked for Wright's hearing to be waived. His request was granted.

"He was currently in jail without bail. The judge was kind enough to set bail for Mr. Wright, and the matter now will proceed to County or Supreme Court for further action," McLeod says.

A statement from the food co-op was sent the day Wright stepped down. It said it was due to personal circumstances and that Pastor Kinzer Pointer will fill the position immediately.

It added, "Operations will continue to flow, as the mission of the organization supersedes any one person. The professional staff is fully equipped and prepared to advance that mission."

"The officer pulled him over because he was not maintaining the lane of travel, and there was a problem with one of his headlights," District Attorney John Flynn said.

Flynn said during the traffic stop, officers alleged that they saw Wright move an illegal gun into his center console.

Police also allegedly saw a bag containing a white substance in the center console and residue of the suspected drug on Wright's cellphone.

"I use the word 'suspected' because it hasn't been tested yet," Flynn says.