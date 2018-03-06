BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Police spokesperson said five people were hurt in a shooting on the city's east side Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on Strauss Street near Broadway.

In an emailed statement, spokesman Mike DeGeorge said "it appears five people were struck by gunfire."

The five who were hurt and other people were at some type of outdoor gathering when the incident happened.

All five were taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated. Police did not describe the extent of their injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

