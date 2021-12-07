5-car accident leaves one injured in Niagara Falls Monday night

Woman involved in accident taken to hospital with minor injuries.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A domino effect collision Monday night resulted in a five-car accident in Niagara Falls. The Niagara Falls Police report they were called to investigate the crash that occurred at approximately 9:20 p.m.

Police say a 21-year-old female driving east was hit by another vehicle also traveling east on the 2200 block of Ferry Avenue. The female's car then hit a parked car and caused a chain reaction, damaging a total of three parked cars.

The woman was taken to ECMC for minor injuries.

During the investigation, officers were approached by Thomas Pope, 20, who became combative with Officers and threatened to shoot them.