Police have not yet identified first set of human remains found int Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — On Tuesday night, 2 On Your Side received an update out of Chautauqua County about the first set of human remains discovered off a trail.

Sheriff Jim Quattrone said they have still not yet identified the first set of human remains found off a hiking trail in the Town of Portland two months ago.

Forensic anthropologists have estimated that the remains had been there for decades.

Quattrone said additional bones will be sent to New York State Police next week and said the Sheriff's Office also sent remains to Quantico for the FBI to analyze.

Back on Oct. 7 Quattrone said the identification process could take 4 to 6 weeks.

Chautauqua Co. Sheriff Jim Quattrone tells me they have NOT yet made a positive ID for the first set of human remains discovered in Sept.

Additional bones will be sent to NYSP next week.

Additional bones will be sent to NYSP next week.

They have also sent remains to Quantico for the FBI.

The sheriff's Office identified the second body as Marquita Mull, 50, from Buffalo. She was identified using dental and medical records. The sheriff's office says she was last seen on June 25 in the Broadway-Fillmore area of Buffalo and was reported missing on July 18.

According to the sheriff's office, Mull has no known connection to Chautauqua County. Deputies believe someone brought her to that location; however, the sheriff's office also notes that there is no evidence that Mull was killed at the scene.