New York State Police say a former fire company president was arrested Wednesday for multiple felonies.

Lawrence Amacher, 49, of Sanborn was arrested for fourth-degree grand larceny, first-degree falsifying business records and offering a false statement in the first degree.

On February 4, 2019, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation was contacted by the New York State Comptroller's office claiming that Amacher took funds from the company's bell jar collection.

After the investigation, it was revealed that Amacher took $1,800 from the collection jar and lied on the required New York State Gaming Commission reports in 2014 and 2015, which misrepresented his use of the funds.

Amacher was the former Pekin Fire Company President and oversaw the company's game of chance, which raised money for the company to aid protection against the community.

Amacher was named the Fire Police Officer of the Year of the Pekin Fire Company in 2017.

He was issued appearance tickets and is due back in the town of Cambria court in May.

