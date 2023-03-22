x
Fire near Central Terminal ruled arson

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Fire Department says Monday evening's fire behind the Central Terminal has been ruled an arson. 

Firefighters responded to a fire at 20 Milburn Street around 9 p.m. Monday, which is a construction site right near the Central Terminal.  

Investigators say a pile of materials went up in flames; such as tires, equipment and vehicles. Damage was estimated to be around $50,000.

No injuries were reported. 

Buffalo Police are asking anyone with information on the fire to call the Buffalo Fire Arson Tipline at: 716-851-4515.

