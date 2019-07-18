NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls police believe they've caught the person responsible for a rash of burglaries in the DeVeaux section of the city.

Wednesday, a detective with the department's crime scene unit was able to match a fingerprint from one of the incidents to Eriq Santiago, 22, of Pierce Ave. in Niagara Falls.

Detectives were then able to arrange a photo array where one of the victims was able to identify him. Just before midnight, an officer spotted Santiago riding a bike north on Main St. entering the DeVeaux area and arrested him.

Detectives are continuing to track down witnesses and victims to 15 similar break-ins that have taken place so far this year, nine since July 4.

In all but one of the cases, police say nothing was taken and that the suspect seemed to hang around the scene until discovered.

Santiago is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, petit larceny and criminal trespass.

