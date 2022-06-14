Felony charge reduced, new charge added against New Era Cap Company CEO accused of trying to hit someone with his vehicle

Further investigation into an incident involving Christopher Koch of Buffalo determined a felony charge against him could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced during a felony hearing that morning, it was determined that a felony charge against New Era Cap Company CEO could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Christopher H. Koch, 61, the New Era Cap Company CEO, is accused of trying to hit a man with his vehicle outside a North Buffalo restaurant.

His previous felony charge of one count of reckless endangerment in the first degree has been reduced to one count of reckless endangerment in the second degree, a misdemeanor.

An additional charge was filed against Koch, who was arraigned on one count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree (class “A” misdemeanor) Tuesday morning.

If convicted, Koch faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

Investigators say Koch and his girlfriend's ex-husband were involved in an argument on May 7 in the parking lot of Oliver's Restaurant on Delaware Avenue near Delham Avenue.

Prosecutors say the ex-husband approached Koch's vehicle and Koch allegedly drove it towards the ex-husband. The victim jumped out of the way, and suffered a minor injury to his right hand.

The victim was able to jump out of the way to avoid being hit but did suffer an injury to his hand, before Koch's Cadillac Escalade then hit the victim's pickup truck, causing damage to the passenger side.

Prosecutors allege that Koch engaged in conduct that created a grave risk of death to another person by intentionally driving his vehicle toward the victim.

Koch is also accused of causing $7,232 in damage to Parisi's vehicle.