BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Federal prosecutors plan to drop bribery charges against two local businessmen and two others in an alleged pay to play scheme involving the Buffalo Billion.

In a document filed in federal court in Manhattan, prosecutors told the judge they will not proceed with the bribery counts against the four men, including Louis Ciminelli and Michael Laipple, who both worked with LPCiminelli, which won the contract to build the SolarCity plant at Riverbend in South Buffalo.

A source confirmed to 2 On Your Side that prosecutors told defense attorneys about the move.

The federal government will still pursue wire fraud cases against Ciminelli and Laipple.

Kevin Schuler, who also worked with LPCiminelli, pleaded guilty earlier this month to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The government argues the defendants "devised a plan to secretly rig Fort Schuyler's bidding process so that State contracts that were ultimately worth hundreds of millions of dollars would be awarded to ... the Buffalo Developer," according to the indictment.

The investigation into potential bid rigging started after 2 On Your Side's partner, Investigative Post, reported that the Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Riverbend site was designed with stipulations so that only LPCiminelli would meet the requirements for the massive construction contract.

The defendants are scheduled to go on trial next month; however, prosecutors have asked for a 2 week delay so they can review documents that weren't previously turned over to the government.

