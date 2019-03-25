GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Massachusetts man who flew to Grand Rapids last week to have sex with two girls said he wanted to fit them with collars “as a signature of ownership,’’ federal court records show.

“I mean if I get my way, they’ll be my property,’’ the man, identified as Jonathan Ryan Ledoux, wrote to an undercover agent posing as a single mother. “I love using collars as a signature of ownership.’’

There were no girls; just a Homeland Security Investigations agent in Grand Rapids looking into online child sexual exploitation.

A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court accuses Ledoux of travelling to Michigan to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Ledoux was arrested Friday at Gerald R. Ford International Airport. He is scheduled to appear in Grand Rapids federal court on Wednesday, March 27.

A 19-page criminal complaint provides a disturbing exchange between HSI Special Agent Scott T. Bauer and a person who identified himself as a 30-year-old male living in Massachusetts. The online exchange got underway in November.

Bauer made contact with the man in an incest chatroom, court records show.

Bauer presented himself as a single mother of two girls, ages 14 and nine. He received a private message from a man who used the name DeviantNerd42.

“I definitely would like to find a woman like you with some young girls to play with,’’ the man wrote, according to the criminal complaint.

The man’s comments became more disturbing in subsequent exchanges.

”I’d love to breed them if I could,’’ and “don’t you think it’d be fun having a roommate to . . . rape your little girls every day,’’ he wrote, followed by a winking emoticon.

He also expressed interest in urinating on the girls “and make them wear their soaked clothes.’’

In a Nov. 26 message sent via Kik, the subject wrote: “I mean if I get my way they’ll be my property anyways.’’ The message was followed by a winking emoticon.

He later wrote: “I love using collars as a signature of ownership. Would you be alright with me buying a couple of nice but not obviously BDSM/sexual collars for them to wear after I visit?’’

Jonathan Ledoux gave a photo to an HSI agent posing as a mom of two young girls of collars he wanted them to wear.

U.S. District Court of Western Michigan

During an early December exchange, the subject said he was feeling paranoid and feared getting caught. He also expressed concern about his elderly parents learning of the circumstances of an arrest.

“I would rather disappear in a jail cell and have them never know what happened to me than for them to find out that their perfect, good, morally sound son would go out to meet a complete stranger and attempt to have sex with a minor.’’

In a March 18 exchange, he wrote: “If I’m going to jail for this then I might as well get it over with.’’

That happened four days later. Ledoux was arrested early the afternoon of March 22. He acknowledged travelling to Grand Rapids to meet the mother of a 14-year-old girl and an 8-or-9-year-old girl.

“Ledoux stated he intended to have sexual intercourse with both girls,’’ Bauer, the HSI agent, wrote in the criminal complaint. “Ledoux stated he was more interested in the younger girl.’’

Attempted coercion and enticement is punishable by a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison. Interstate travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct is a 30-year felony.

