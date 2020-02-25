BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday, U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, Jr. announced that a federal jury has convicted CBL/BFL Gang member Dalvon Curry, 23, of Buffalo, of murder and distributing drugs.

Prosecutors say that Curry was a member of the CBL/BFL Gang which stands for, among other things, “Cash Been Long” and “Brothers for Life.”

The gang, which was involved in the illegal possession and distribution of narcotics, was formed around 2009 and operates primarily in the City of Buffalo at the Towne Gardens Housing Complex.

The Towne Gardens served as a central hub for the gang with many members living within the housing complex, and many housing units used to store firearms and narcotics.

Parking lots and business fronts adjacent to the Towne Gardens were used by members of the gang to distribute street level quantities of narcotics, including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and other controlled substances.

The gang used violence, including murder and attempted murder, threats, and intimidation to defend their territory against rivals and anyone deemed to be a threat to the gang.

Identified as a “shooter” in the gang, Curry shot and killed rival gang member Jaquan Sullivan on December 5, 2015. He also shot and killed Xavier Wimes on January 1, 2017.

Twelve other CBL/BFL Gang members and associates were previously convicted in this case, they include:

• Shawn Woods, a/k/a Pif;

• Michael Walker, a/k/a Yam;

• Mikel Lowe, a/k/a L-O;

• Aaron Mack, a/k/a Dean, a/k/a Deano;

• Shameris Washington, a/k/a GB;

• Maurice Rice, a/k/a Reese;

• Miquise Jones, a/k/a Scaife;

• Dajon Nettles, a/k/a Gucc;

• Larell Watkins, a/k/a 90-Ls;

• Larry Watkins, Jr.;

• Larquon Watkins, a/k/a 90; and

• Rashad Rose, a/k/a Gotti.

Curry is charged with murder in aid of racketeering; racketeering and narcotics conspiracy; possession of firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence; and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The charges carry a mandatory penalty of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date before U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo, who presided over the trial of the case.