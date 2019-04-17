BUFFALO, N.Y. — Federal investigators are joining the search for the person who killed a 12-year-old boy who was watching TV at his house.

A stray bullet from a confrontation 100 yards away hit Bandar Elwaseem in the head at his home on Mortimer Street earlier this month.

Erie County District attorney John Flynn tells us his office has not received many tips about the shooting.

"The federal task force has done a great job of cracking some cases over there in the town garden area," Flynn said. "And so, by having the feds come in and help us out as well, that will be a great benefit to us."

There's also a reward of up to $12,500 for any information leading to an arrest.

