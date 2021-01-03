Federal agents arrest WNY man in Fort Lauderdale on conspiracy charges

Peter G. Gerace Jr., 53, is in the custody of the Department of Homeland Security

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Federal agents in Florida have arrested a Western New York man in connection with drug conspiracy charges.

That's according to an article in the Miami Herald.

Peter G. Gerace Jr., 53, is in the custody of the Department of Homeland Security. He was scheduled to appear in federal court Monday in Fort Lauderdale.

The report says Gerace, Jr. is expected to be transferred back to New York.