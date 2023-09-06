FBI searching for man who may be able to identify child victim in sexual exploitation case

Anyone with information on John Doe 47's identity or his whereabouts should submit a tip online here or call the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

OMAHA, Neb. — The FBI is asking the public for help in identifying an unknown man who may have "critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation."

The man, identified only as John Doe 47, appears in a video with a child. The video was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August 2020. Data within the video files indicates it was produced prior to April 2020.

John Doe 47 is described as a Black man between the ages of 18 and 25 years old. In the video, he can be heard speaking English, according to the FBI.

In an email to Local 5, a spokesperson for the Omaha FBI Field Office said this information is being released nationwide, as there are currently no leads as to where John Doe 47 is located.

The investigation into John Doe 47's whereabouts is part of the Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives.

According to the press release, "Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images."

Anyone with information on John Doe 47's identity or his whereabouts should submit a tip online here or call the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.