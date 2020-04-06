x
FBI, ATF attempt to identify thieves who allegedly stole 12 guns

The federal agencies say the thieves stole nine shotguns and three rifles, including an AR-15, early Sunday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are looking people who they think were involved in stealing guns from a downtown Buffalo pawn shop during protests after the large protest in Saturday night.

They say the thieves stole nine shotguns and three rifles, including an AR-15, and they want anyone with information to call the tip line at 847-2255.

Federal officials say the firearms were taken from Metro Loan Pawnbrokers at 42 Broadway between 12:15 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Buffalo Police say vandals that night also smashed the windows of several businesses on Delaware and Elmwood Avenues.

The 7-Eleven at Elmwood Avenue and Summer Streets was also ransacked, according to 2 On Your Side reporter Ron Plants.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says vandals caused damage on Main, Niagara and Grant streets.

